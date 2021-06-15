Deadline to file tax returns in Texas is Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deadline to file your income taxes in Texas has arrived.

The Internal Revenue Service in February extended the deadline to June 15 for victims of winter storms following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



Taxpayers who reside or have businesses in any of Texas’ 254 counties received the relief, which includes individuals and households affected by severe winter storms.

The IRS said taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.



For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/coronavirus.



