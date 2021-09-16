Deadline to apply for LCPD Crisis Intervention Response Team nearing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The deadline to apply to be a volunteer for the Crisis Intervention Response team for the Las Cruces Police Department is nearing. Volunteers will assist police officers in helping victims of crime.

The last day that applications will be accepted will be Sept 24. To apply, send an email to sorangel@las-cruces.org or mameraz@las-cruces.org.

LCPD will provide 40 hours of training and volunteers will be on call overnight. To be a volunteer, you need to be at least 18, have a New Mexico driver’s license, a registered and insured vehicle, live in Las Cruces and pass a criminal background check.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.