Deadline for Affordable Care Act Health Insurance enrollment approaching

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is one week left to enroll for insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The last day to enroll is Aug. 15. The special enrollment period for the ACA health insurance started in February.

For six months, money was granted by the government in an effort to encourage people to get insured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty percent of Texas’ population do not have health insurance, according to the manager of outreach and advocacy for AARP Texas.

