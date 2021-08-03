Deadline approaching to enroll for low-cost health insurance in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deadline to get low-cost health insurance in New Mexico is approaching. Residents have two more weeks for the special enrollment period for BeWellnm low-cost health insurance.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2021.

According to beWellnm New Mexicans who make less than $20,000 a year could qualify for health insurance that does not require a monthly premium.

“With less than two weeks left of the Special Enrollment Period, we encourage all New Mexicans without health insurance or those who want a more affordable plan to enroll at beWellnm.com. People can also meet with a certified enrollment counselor or broker at no charge,” said Maureen Manring, director of communication and outreach for beWellnm.

