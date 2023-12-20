EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — DeadBeach Brewery says El Paso residents will have the opportunity to visit the brewery starting on Jan. 2, 2024.

The brewery will be located at 3200 Durazno Ave., El Paso, TX., 79905, and its grand opening will showcase a 27,000 square foot facility, where craft beer will be made regularly.

The brewery says over 20,000 square feet will be dedicated to production space where brewing and packaging will take place.

The rest of the facility will house the brewery’s new taproom and main office headquarters.

Guests will be able to enjoy beer on-site as well as craft food. The Craft Kitchen will showcase a full menu with original favorites and many brand-new offerings.

“The grand opening of the facility comes in DeadBeach’s eighth year of operation and marks an incredible foot forward for the craft beer industry in El Paso,” the brewery said.