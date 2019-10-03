Dead body found on Montana was in trunk of car, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body discovered by police on Montana Avenue earlier this week was in the trunk of a car, the El Paso Police Department said.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon in the 6200 block of Montana Avenue by patrol officers after someone reported a foul smell coming from a vehicle with flies around it, an El Paso Police Department news release said.

“Responding officers discovered a human corpse in the trunk of the vehicle and Crimes Against Persons Unit was notified,” police said in a news release.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the person and cause of death are unknown at this time, but police are continuing to investigate.