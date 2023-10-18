EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and various local agencies will host its “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” at locations across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction. The event has also removed over 8,650 of medications from circulation since its inception, according to the DEA.

The DEA says the event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,500 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Additionally, collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.