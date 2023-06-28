EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Albuquerque Office, in collaboration with Bernalillo County, will host a free Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) training Tuesday morning, July 9, for employers seeking to address problematic substance use and misuse in the workplace.

The 90-minute training will be held at the Ken Sanchez Commissioner Chambers located at 415 Silver Ave.

The training will discuss how problematic substance use impacts businesses and their employers, how to recognize important signs and symptoms of misuse and why employers should address this issue.

Participants will also learn how to begin the discussion with employees, as well as learn important recommendations in education, prevention and recovery resources.

Company owners, CEO’s and human resource directors are encouraged to register for the free training by visiting here under the events section.

In addition, Operation Engage is the DEA’s initiative to bridge public health and public safety to address the drug epidemic through a comprehensive, community-level approach.

The goal is to facilitate conversations and collaboration with local partners working in the prevention space.