EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joel Estrada, owner of Little Kings & Queens Daycare, spoke for the first time since accusations were made against him regarding child abuse and neglect by a mother.

Estrada speaking out on Thursday, Oct. 26 for the first time to “clear his name.”

“We tried to do so at the beginning, but it was just an overload of attacks and harassment, and anything that we will put out was getting turned around and just pretty much going towards our way,” Estrada said.

Estrada told KTSM rumors about him going to Juarez were not true, he said he can’t even go because he doesn’t want people to think otherwise.

Another accusation made against Estrada was about him getting an apartment near the daycare.

“I had gotten an apartment since August of this year, and I was in the process of furnishing that apartment. I was looking through like a separation with my wife at the moment and unfortunately, something that we want to keep private; but it has been brought up to light because of the situation,” Estrada said.

The allegations similar to this situation with other families came to light and he denies all accusations.

“After all this comes out and comes to light that nothing happened to this little girl, their [other families] assumptions are going to change,” Estrada said.

Estrada said he kept getting harassed along with death threats through Facebook, text, CashApp and people showing up to his house.

Estrada told KTSM it is easy to accuse someone with words, but he is a father too and asks himself, where are his rights?