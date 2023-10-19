EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trial continues for the man who is being accused of killing a prominent El Paso attorney back in November of 2020, with the trial entering its fourth day on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Joseph Angel Alvarez is on trial accused of killing Attorney Georgette Kaufmann and shooting her husband Daniel in November of 2020 in their home.

Prosecution called Psychologist Dr. Timothy Proctor, who was assigned by the State of Texas to perform an evaluation on Alvarez.

During Proctor’s testimony, he went over Alvarez’ initial evaluation which took four hours on June 7 of this year.

Proctor also went over documents such as school records, juvenile records, social media data, police reports, emails, photos and videos to determine whether Alvarez is clinically insane.

While Proctor agreed on Thursday that Alvarez is severely mentally ill, as he suffers from anxiety and depression, he did conclude that Alvarez was not clinically insane when committed the alleged crimes.

Proctor states that Alvarez knew what he was doing “was wrong” when he was committing the alleged crimes, due to his behaviors such as wearing gloves, hiding from police, and running away after the alleged offense was committed.

After recess, the defense then presented their evidence in proving that Alvarez is not clinically insane.

If convicted, Alvarez faces 99 to life in prison. The trial resumes tomorrow.