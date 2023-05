EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies with the Northwest Patrol Station participated in “Career Day” Friday, May 12 at the Deanna Davenport Elementary School in Canutillo.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Officers met with students from Pre-K through 4th grade and provided them an insight into the daily duties of deputies in the field. They also talked about how the students could join EPSCO.

Additionally, students took part in equipment demonstrations.