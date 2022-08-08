EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are expected to make an announcement Tuesday in a breakthrough using DNA to the 37-year-old cold case of a Jane Doe referred to as ‘Upham Girl,” whose skeletal remains have remained unidentified since 1985.



She was found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and hunters that led to Hatch, NM. The remains were found covered by thin plastic with bones scattered in the nearby area.

She was believed to be a Caucasian woman between 16 to 20 years old, with a thin build and blonde or light brown hair. Her description and artist sketches were added to the National Missing and Unidenified Persons System known as NAMUS in 2010 without any luck.









DASO is working with law enforcement in Los Angeles and Wichita, Kansas, on the case.

KTSM will live stream Tuesday’s press conference on ktsm.com.

