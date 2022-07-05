Chaparral NM (KTSM) – A 63-year-old man identified as Bryan Humble by the Dona Ana County Sheriffs Office was found dead on his property in Chaparral after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says a deputy responded to a call from a neighbor saying Humble was ramming his truck in to the neighbors vehicle and threw a rock and was yelling and the neighbor reportedly heard gun shots around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sheriff says when a deputy arrived shots were fired at the deputy and then around the property as law enforcement placed themselves in different areas.

The sheriff says a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Anthony Police Officer were at one side of the property and had taken cover when shots were fired in their direction.



“Anthony officer calls out to out to our deputy that Mr. Humble is seen advancing towards them again armed. And it is at this point that our deputy returns fire again. And it is this second volley of shots that he ends up losing sight of the suspect,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the deputy fired a total of nine rounds and humble was found in lying in his property with one gun shot wound and a gun was found next to him.

“We found the three here, from here where someone fired, we found I believe 10 rounds here subject to a search warrant after the fact. We found a handgun, I believe a handgun was thrown on a haystack back here. So as there’s movement there was certainty evidence that he had several guns and that he was using them at different points in this confrontation,” said Stewart.

The call where shots were exchanged between Humble and law enforcement was actually the second call of the morning.

A deputy had spoken with humble earlier in reference to the neighbor saying shots were fired at his property around 1:30 a.m.

“Ultimately Mr. Humble does say, yes, I fired gun but it wasn’t at the victims residence. The victim choses not to pursue any prosecution at this point and bear in mind in the State of New Mexico for us to take any other action at that point, we would have needed a victim to support a crime here,” said Stewart.

Explaining that the deputy issued Mr. Humble a non traffic citation but he refused to sign it so it was going to be sent by mail.

Sheriff Stewart saying the investigation is still active and went to the Officer Involved Shooting Task Force.

