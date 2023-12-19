El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old man from Anthony, New Mexico.

Mel Villalobos was last seen at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at his home on El Nogal in Anthony. His direction of travel is not known.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.