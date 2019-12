CNN – Newly released dashcam video from the Kansas Patrol shows a semi-truck changing lanes and then losing control of the vehicle as it flips over.

The wreck happened during a snowstorm on Sunday along the Kansas turnpike in Chase County.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

Authorities said the semi was trying to pass a car and changed lanes. During the process, the driver lost control and slid off the side of the road.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.