EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Spectrum customers in El Paso are experiencing an outage in service, a spokesperson from Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, said Saturday afternoon.

The spokesperson did not say how many people were impacted, but said the outage was because of a damaged fiber optic line.

“Our crews are currently working to restore services as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.