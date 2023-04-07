EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Are you a Dairy Queen lover? If the answer is yes, then check this out. DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating the 1985 introduction of Blizzard Treats with a special offer of a small Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents starting Monday, April 10, and ending Sunday, April 23.

The offer will be available exclusively via the DQ Texas mobile app. New users will receive a free mini Blizzard Treat just for signing up.

The mobile app has a lot of benefits such as users earning rewards- spend $5 and collect a “Red Spoon” (five Red Spoons are worth $5), receive alerts about exclusive app deals, special offerings, just to mention a few.

Reedeming awards in the app is simple, when you arrive at the DQ restaurant, click “Redeem” and present the 7-digit code to the cashier.

In addition, the new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is also available at participating DQ locations for a limited time featuring five new and returning Blizzard Treat flavors including the new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, new Oreo Brookie, Cotton Candy, S’mores and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.