DACC students must show proof of vaccination or negative test

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Dona Ana Community College is implementing new COVID-19 protocols that will go into effect for both students and employees on Thursday, September 30.

Both students and employees will have to show proof of vaccination and those who are not vaccinated will have to submit COVID-19 test results every week.

If a student or employee is submitting a COVID-19 test the first one will need to be done before midnight on October 7.

Those needing to submit their proof of vaccination can go to NMSU’s VaxTrax information website.

DACC says those students doing classes completely online may be exempt for the fall semester.

