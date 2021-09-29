DACC students must show proof of vaccination or negative test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dacc_east_mesa_center_20150327042250

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Dona Ana Community College is implementing new COVID-19 protocols that will go into effect for both students and employees on Thursday, September 30.

Both students and employees will have to show proof of vaccination and those who are not vaccinated will have to submit COVID-19 test results every week.

If a student or employee is submitting a COVID-19 test the first one will need to be done before midnight on October 7.

Those needing to submit their proof of vaccination can go to NMSU’s VaxTrax information website.

DACC says those students doing classes completely online may be exempt for the fall semester.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New median down Copia causes residents frustration, TxDOT says it's for safety

EPPD Misconduct Investigation Process

09-26-21 5p Redistricting Package

09-29-21 6p Redistricting Package

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

Local churches assist Haitian migrants

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link