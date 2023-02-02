EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana Community College will be participating in a video game creation challenge and is calling all gamers to join.

DACC is participating in Global Game Jam on Friday Feb. 3 and Saturday Feb. 4 at the East Mesa campus in the Digital Media building, rooms 201 and 203, located at 2800 Sonoma Ranch.

Global Game Jam is a 48-hour competition where participants are given a theme and must build and design a video game from scratch. The competition begins at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The challenge is open to any participants interested in game design or a crash course in the production process. Interested participants can register by clicking here, and search for Doña Ana Community College.