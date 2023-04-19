EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is calling on its former students to join its newly created alumni network.

The network is for any DACC former student, whether they have satisfactorily completed classes or earned certificates/degrees. One of the network’s goals include promoting an involved and active relationship between students, alumni and the community.

DACC alumni can join here. Each month, an honorary alumni will be picked at random and highlighted on the college’s alumni page.

The college has also hired an Alumni Relations Coordinator, Melinda Wallace, an alumnus herself. Wallace graduated from UTEP with an anthropology degree before working over 10 years as an archeologist. In 2018, Wallace got an associate degree in advanced technology along with multiple certificates at DACC.

In addition, the college’s inviting its alumni to DACC’s Block Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 inside the Student Resources Building at the East Mesa campus. A reception for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni, carnival games, music, appetizers and more are activities expected at the party.