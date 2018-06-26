DACA recipient accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into U.S.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A DACA recipient is behind bars for allegedly attempting to smuggle three undocumented immigrants into the U.S. on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Irania Martinez-Martinez, 22, arrived at the I-25 immigration checkpoint just north of Las Cruces at about 1:15 a.m.

A Border Patrol agent noticed she was acting nervously and was accompanied by three male passengers.

The agent then began questioning her citizenship status. Officials say she replied that she was a U.S. citizen and presented her Texas ID card, but not a valid driver's license.

Martinez-Martinez told agents that they were traveling to Albuquerque.

According to a news release, the agent also asked the passengers about their citizenship status, but they didn't reply.

During a secondary inspection, the three passengers later admitted to not having any immigration documents and said they entered the country illegally.

Agents discovered that Martinez-Martinez is also Mexican citizen who is currently on DACA status, which she received in April 2017.

All four were taken to a U.S. Border Patrol station where they were searched and entered into immigration and criminal databases.

Officials say Martinez-Martinez will be prosecuted on alien-smuggling charges and may no longer be eligible to maintain her DACA status.