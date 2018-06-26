News

DACA recipient accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into U.S.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A DACA recipient is behind bars for allegedly attempting to smuggle three undocumented immigrants into the U.S. on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Irania Martinez-Martinez, 22, arrived at the I-25 immigration checkpoint just north of Las Cruces at about 1:15 a.m.

A Border Patrol agent noticed she was acting nervously and was accompanied by three male passengers.

The agent then began questioning her citizenship status. Officials say she replied that she was a U.S. citizen and presented her Texas ID card, but not a valid driver's license.

Martinez-Martinez told agents that they were traveling to Albuquerque.

According to a news release, the agent also asked the passengers about their citizenship status, but they didn't reply.

During a secondary inspection, the three passengers later admitted to not having any immigration documents and said they entered the country illegally. 

Agents discovered that Martinez-Martinez is also Mexican citizen who is currently on DACA status, which she received in April 2017.

All four were taken to a U.S. Border Patrol station where they were searched and entered into immigration and criminal databases.

Officials say Martinez-Martinez will be prosecuted on alien-smuggling charges and may no longer be eligible to maintain her DACA status.

