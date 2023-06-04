5 things you may not know about D-Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – June 6, 1944. That date, 79 years ago, will live on in history for what tens of thousands of brave young men were able to accomplish against seemly impossible odds.

More than 160,000 Allied forces landed at the beaches of Normandy in Nazi-occupied France, making it the largest air, sea and land invasion ever seen.

The Allies took heavy casualties that day — more than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded in the first 24 hours.

But D-Day, as its come to be known, is generally considered the beginning of the end of Nazi tyranny and the beginning of the end of the European front in World War II.

Here are a few things you may not have known about D-Day, per the U.S. Department of Defense website.

Why is it called D-Day? Many experts say that the “D” simply stood for “day,” a code used for any important military operation. Others say it’s just alliteration. D-Day was initially supposed to take place on June 5, but a shorter window of good weather and acceptable tides for the amphibious assault forced the invasion to be switched to the early hours the following day. U.S. troops stormed two out of the five beaches at Normandy. The British stormed two beaches while the Canadians landed at the fifth. Nearly 20 countries, in all, participated in the invasion. It was almost a failure. Of course, France was liberated later that summer and Nazi Germany fell in the spring of 1945, but a lot went wrong on D-Day and the Allies took heavy losses. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the future president, scribbled out a short speech he would give if the invasion failed. Fortunately, he never had to read those hastily scratched-out words. And lastly, the Allies solved the riddle of the secret Nazi coding machine “Enigma” which gave them a huge advantage heading into D-Day.

The Borderland, like many places in the United States, had young men who took part in the invasion, men who later made it their lives’ calling to educate people about D-Day.

D-Day veterans like Maynard “Beamy” Beamesderfer, Angel Romero and Bob Chisolm were all fixtures at El Paso and Borderland veterans events for years but have all since left us with the passage of time.

According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, just 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2022. World War II veterans are dying at the rate of 180 per day, according to the museum.

Before we know it, there will be no more of these men left from the so-called Greatest Generation who were firsthand witnesses and participants in history.

But that doesn’t mean they will ever be forgotten.