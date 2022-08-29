EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filing motion on Friday seeking a judge to dismiss the petition to remove her from office.

In court documents obtained by KTSM, the D.A. says the court petition was not properly filed because it was not joined by County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal.

Omar Carmona filed the petition last Wednesday alleging Rosales should be removed on the grounds of incompetency.

Judge Tyron Lewis of Odessa was appointed to preside over the case.

We will update you with more information as we learn more.

