EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales as well as her staff have been called out to testify in the Walmart shooting status hearing next week.

According to El Paso Matters, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office received multiple subpoenas which were filed by Defense attorney Justin Underwood. It is stated that filing the subpoenas will have District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and others to testify at the next status hearing against the Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius. The status hearing which will take place next week on Sep.

It is stated that Underwood filed the subpoenas in order to address a possible violation of a gag order that was issued in July by District Court Judge Sam Medrano Jr. According to El Paso Matters, Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox argued that Underwood cannot compel anyone to speak at the status hearing. Cox also added how Underwood has no standing in the criminal case against the alleged shooter.

Judge Medrano initially scheduled a status hearing for August 17 regarding the gag order, however the district attorney asked for a continuance. It is also public knowledge that Judge Medrano appointed Underwood to represent one of victim’s family. Specifically, the Hoffman family. Alexander Gerhard Hoffman Roth, age 66 was one of the 23 people that were killed in the Walmart shooting.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.