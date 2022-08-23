EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Killed Deputy Peter Herrera’s family takes another hit after the District Attorney’s office fires the main prosecutor for Facundo Chavez, accused of killing Herrera in 2019.

John Briggs was let go on Monday as one of the prosecutors for the death penalty case of Patrick Crusius, alleged Walmart shooter and the second district’s penalty case for Facundo Chavez – accused of shooting and killing Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera on duty in March of 2019 during a traffic stop.

Paulina Hijar, Herrera’s aunt, said the family is devastated by yet another delay in the trial for Chavez.

She explained the D.A.’s office has not communicated that the main prosecutor for the case was fired on Monday.

She said they found out about it through the media and that this was not the first time they are being kept in the dark regarding information about Chavez’s trial.

In May of 2022, Arlene Pina, Facundo Chavez’s passenger during the fatal night in March of 2019, took a plea deal for 15 years in prison.

Hijar said the family does not feel justice was served.

Previous District Attorney Jaime Esparza sought death penalty for Pina as well, however D.A. Yvonne Rosales’ office offered a plea deal.

Hijar said she found out about Pina’s plea from a random person and none of it was communicated to the family by the D.A.’s office.

She shared that the family has reached out to the D.A’s office regarding Briggs’ firing and was promised a call back on Monday evening.

As of Monday 6:30 p.m, the family has still not received a call back, according to Hijar.

KTSM reached out to the District Attorney’s office on Monday morning, but have not yet received a response regarding who will be replacing Briggs as the main prosecutor on the case.

