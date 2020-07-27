Cutting ceremony for Texas Tech’s new dental clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the future Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic will be streamed on Facebook July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The 38,000 square-foot clinic is scheduled to open in 2021 as a learning ground for students of the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which will open its doors for students next year as well.

According to a release, students from the Hunt School of Dental Medicine will get clinical experience by practicing on 80 simulation manikins and working at a laboratory for crafting dental appliances with 3D scanners.

The clinic will be equipped with 130 treatment chairs and will offer cheaper and more accessible dental care for the public.

The ceremony on Tuesday will feature guests from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and include a special announcement.

To stream the ceremony visit TTUHSC’S Facebook page at the scheduled time.