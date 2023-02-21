EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for homicide/manslaughter in Texas’ Hill Country when he was trying to cross into the U.S. using the Bridge of the Americas.

On Monday, Feb. 20, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old male, U.S. citizen who had arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. CBP officers discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The man was detained and escorted to the secondary inspection area where biometric screening confirmed his identity.

The man, who was not identified by name, had an active warrant for homicide out of the Terry County Sheriff’s Office in Brownfield, Texas, which is in the North Texas Hill Country.

The man was arrested and turned over to local authorities for extradition.