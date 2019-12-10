Customs and Border Protection looking to fill thousands of positions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is looking to hire approximately 2,000 people across the nation.

A CBP hiring seminar will take place this week for anyone interested in a federal law enforcement career.

The seminar will consist of three sessions beginning at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Region 19 Education Services Center in East El Paso.

According to CBP, there are certain physical requirements that must be met, however anyone under the age of 40 with at least one-year job experience of any kind may apply.

Officials say the hiring seminar will provide assistance with resume building, application processes, and a close look into the careers being offered.

CBP encourages anyone who is interested to contact them at any time or make an appointment as applications are always open.

For more information visit www.cbp.gov/careers.