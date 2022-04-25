EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –– El Paso Opera and Junior League of El Paso are partnering up to provide local nursing home and medical rehab facilities with #CurbsideOpera performances.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JLEP has not been able to provide their Music Therapy for the Elderly services as they have for over 30 years. El Paso Opera’s #CurbsideOpera concept brings live, outdoor performances to the community in a socially distant and safe manner. This limited-time partnership allows JLEP & EPO to work together to bring live music to brighten the residents’ day.

#CurbsideOpera will be visiting:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

9:30am-Bartlett Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Center -221 Bartlett Dr.

1:15pm -Pebble Creek Nursing Center-11608 Scott Simpson Dr

2:30pm -Oasis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center- 9001 North Loop Dr

Friday, April 29, 2022

10:30am Sunridge at Cambria-1991 Saul Kleinfeld Dr

2:15pm Regent Care Center-10880 Edgemere Dr

3:30pm St Theresa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-10350 Montana Ave,

Saturday, April 30, 2022

9:00am Mountain View Health and Rehabilitation-1600 Murchison Dr

10:00am Royal Estates of El Paso-435 N Mesa Hills Dr

1:30pm Franklin Heights Nursing and Rehab-223 S. Resler Dr

2:30pm Monte Vista at Coronado, 1575 Belvidere

