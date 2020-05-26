1  of  2
Curbside Opera launches in El Paso

by: Andrea Chacon

Mariana Sandoval performing selections from The Barber of Seville and Carmen at four different locations on Friday, May 22. Photo credit: El Paso Opera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to adjust to birthday parades, curbside pickup, and now curbside opera.

The El Paso Opera has found a creative way to provide free curbside performances in the Sun City.

The performances began last week, with Marina Sandoval performing from the back of a truck to maintain proper social distancing.

Pop-up performances will be happening in different neighborhoods. Community members may also request personal concerts for a small donation by calling 581-5534 or by email at info@epopera.org.

