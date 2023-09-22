EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Have you ever had Korean barbecue in a cup? Well, you will soon have the opportunity. Featured on “Shark Tank,” Cupbop is making its way to the Sun City beginning Oct. 17.

El Paso will get a second location in November.

“This is going to be one of our best markets because we’re so different from everything else available and I think everyone is always kind of craving to try something new. You know tacos are the best. I love them but these bowls are so delicious and craveable,” Cupbop Marketing Director Brianna Vannelli said.

Although the company initially began in 2013 as a food truck by Junghun Song, it now has over 150 locations worldwide.

“We have over 54 locations in the United States and we’re opening two in Texas and we have over 100 locations in Indonesia,” Eastlake Cupbop Manager Josue Carrillo said.

For every bowl sold during the first week, they will donate $1 to a non-profit education organization in El Paso while supporting new teachers and educators.

“So one of Cupbops’ mission is to reinvest in our community that we are a part of. So for our grand opening, we’re looking for non-profit education organizations to partner with to donate a dollar of all proceeds during grand opening week to that nonprofit to help support our educators. We believe that our teachers are the key to help and grow our kids and our students, which makes them happy and continues to make happy families,” Vannelli said.

Both managers in El Paso have 12 years of management experience. They tell KTSM they have no worries since the Eastlake area is booming with businesses.

“I’ve always taken an act on restaurant management. It’s something that I always wanted to do and the brand is very fun and energetic, right? I think it accumulates from what I’m looking for. So it’s a great experience to be here and be able to bring this to the Sun City,” Zaragoza Cupbop Manager Antonio Carrillo said.

Cupbop offers 10 different sauce levels and a variety of bowl options. Vannelli is curious to see how El Pasoans handle the spiciest level, called “fire in a whole”.

“We have our Rock Bop which is the Korean-style fried chicken, or our B Bop which is our Korean-style beef. You know we have several options. We have catering options. We offer a diverse menu from gluten-free options to regular. It’s our unique twist on Korean food,” Carrillo said.

You can click click here for more information and if you are a part of a nonprofit education organization, Vannelli is accepting applications. You can email her at brianna@goldbowlgroup.com.

Cupbop located 12261 Eastlake Blvd., is set to open Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cupnbop located E501. 3565 Zaragoza Rd. is set to open Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.