EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple featured Michelin star chefs led 12 teams of culinary students on Monday, Oct. 16, in order to create the ideal brunch dish for the upcoming El Paso Wine and Food Festival.

The event was held on Monday morning at the Economy Wholesale Grocers located on 411 N. Zaragoza Road.

Culinary students raced through the aisles of the store to snatch all the ingredients necessary for their culinary creations.

The Bubble Brunch will occur on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival grounds.

For more information on the Bubble Brunch, festival details and to purchase tickets, click here: Home – El Paso Winefest.