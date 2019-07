Man attacked him in a Downtown Juarez neighborhood, police say

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — A Cuban migrant died early Friday from stab wounds he received during a fight in a Juarez neighborhood on Thursday night, a newspaper reported.

Osmani Valdemira Pavón, 40, had been arguing with a man in the working-class Chavena neighborhood just south of Downtown when he was stabbed, Diario de Juarez reported.

Valdemira was taken to a hospital around 11 p.m., and he died two hours later, the newspaper reported. Authorities have reported the incident to the Cuban embassy.