EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple El Paso law enforcement agencies are responding to the Paso Del Norte Bridge to assist Customs and Border Protection Sunday afternoon.

A group of people who have gathered on the Mexican side of the bridge are blocking traffic.

Law enforcement is also responding to the Stanton Bridge as a precaution.

Camera on Stanton Bridge

According to a report in El Diario, a Spanish-language newspaper in Juarez, migrants are trying to force their way across the bridge into the United States.

No further information has been confirmed. Our news crew is working on gathering more information.