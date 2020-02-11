Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine’s Day do’s and don’ts

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the most common flower crossed from Juarez to El Paso is the rose.

The good news is roses are allowed. However, it’s what might be in the rose bouquet that’s not.

If a rose flower arrangement uses filler many of those fillers are not allowed.

“Chrysanthemum as well as some of the greenery and fillers that are used in ferns, junipers things like that used as a filler are going to be prohibited as well the choisya,” said Charles Payne Supervisory CBP Agriculture Specialist.

Most common prohibited flowers include:

Chrysanthemums

Gladiolas

Choisya (an Ornamental filler)

Valentine’s is the busiest time for CBP Agriculture Specialists. Who are tasked with checking each flower coming into the US. The specialists make sure the flowers won’t bring in any diseases or pests.

Every flower that comes across the border must be declared. CBP says if non permitted flowers are not declared the penalty is a $300 fine.

CBP says if you plan to purchase flowers in Juarez this Valentine’s, to tell the florist the flowers will be crossed so they will know not to use prohibited flowers.