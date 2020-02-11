Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine’s Day do’s and don’ts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the most common flower crossed from Juarez to El Paso is the rose.

The good news is roses are allowed. However, it’s what might be in the rose bouquet that’s not.

If a rose flower arrangement uses filler many of those fillers are not allowed.

“Chrysanthemum as well as some of the greenery and fillers that are used in ferns, junipers things like that used as a filler are going to be prohibited as well the choisya,” said Charles Payne Supervisory CBP Agriculture Specialist.

Most common prohibited flowers include:

  • Chrysanthemums
  • Gladiolas
  • Choisya (an Ornamental filler)

Valentine’s is the busiest time for CBP Agriculture Specialists. Who are tasked with checking each flower coming into the US. The specialists make sure the flowers won’t bring in any diseases or pests.

Every flower that comes across the border must be declared. CBP says if non permitted flowers are not declared the penalty is a $300 fine.

CBP says if you plan to purchase flowers in Juarez this Valentine’s, to tell the florist the flowers will be crossed so they will know not to use prohibited flowers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentines Day do's and don'ts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentines Day do's and don'ts"

Watch Live: Supporters waiting on President Trump's arrival in New Hampshire for rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watch Live: Supporters waiting on President Trump's arrival in New Hampshire for rally"

30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre"

Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase"

WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night"
More Local