Cross Border opportunities attract worldwide manufacturing company to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eaton is a power and electrical manufacturing company that has plants in 175 countries and now, within the last year, the company opened up a new plant in El Paso.

“When they looked at the capacity requirements of the market they did a screening throughout the U.S. El Paso was chosen for a couple of things. Number one is the availability of labor and young labor,” said Alex Mora the plant manager for Eaton El Paso.

Eaton Plant located in West El Paso

Eaton products can be found at hardware stores but what they are manufacturing in El Paso is electrical products for commercial use. However, the company said their goal is to hire locally.

“I applied and luckily I got hired as one of the first ten,” said Nicholas Serna an assembler at the El Paso Eaton. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into but sure enough I got proper training from Dallas.”​

Eaton El Paso says they want to hire as many local employees as possible. They’re looking for employees willing to learn. Eaton says one of the best things is that El Paso employees will be able to work with people around the world.

“We even have in our facilities some Google glasses that we can look remotely with engineers that are not in El Paso and be able to look at certain pieces of our equipment. So a lot of that technology and continued training is part of what we’re building on here,” said Mora.

The plant in El Paso is new. However, Eaton also has five plants in Ciudad Juarez that employees over 3,000 people. The cross border opportunities is another reason El Paso was selected.

“Eaton has had a presence across the border for many years and so we were able to leverage some of the components they make to be able to use in our assemblies,” said Mora. “As they went through and looked at Albuquerque, Phoenix, and Dallas, El Paso started to come up as probably the best location.” ​

Eaton has over 100 thousand employees worldwide and has currently employed 180 in El Paso and is looking to hire more.