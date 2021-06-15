Critters ‘n’ Kids summer camp 2021 returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kids in the borderland who are animal lovers have something to look forward to this summer.

The Humane Society of El Paso is welcoming back campers to the shelter as part of the Critters ‘n’ Kids summer camp. There will be two 3-day camps that will show kids what being an animal advocate is all about.



The shelter said campers will get hands-on experience and learn from El Paso experts which includes the Red T. Hawk from the El Paso International Airport, the Masters Gardners, the “Wolf Lady”, and Krazy Arrow Ranchette.



The number of available camper spots has been reduced to 25 kids per session to allow for social distancing.



Staff and campers will follow COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols during the summer camp.



Critters ‘N’ Kids Animal ED-ventures will run as follows:

Monday (June 21) to Wednesday (June 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ages 6-8.

Monday (July 19) to Wednesday (July 21) for ages 9-12.



The registration fee is $80 and now open. A camp shirt and goody bag will also be included.

Registration is now open, and for more information on the event click HERE.



