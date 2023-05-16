EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that can help police identify the suspect or suspects who were involved in the shooting of a 69-year-old man, the Las Cruces Police Department announced Tuesday.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Las Cruces Police found a 69-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the 500 block of Lujan Street on Tuesday, May 9. The victim was transported to UMC where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say investigators are trying to identify the individuals who may have been witnesses to the shooting, adding that a grey vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the shooting via security camera footage.

Police say the man pictured was a bicyclist in the area, and the grey vehicle was also seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Photo courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police add that a cyclist was also seen in the area and may also have information on the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app called “P3 TIPS”.