EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Back in November 1978, El Paso launched the first official Crime Stoppers program in the State of Texas.

The first Crime Stoppers was started two years earlier in Albuquerque.

Since 1978, Crime Stoppers of El Paso has assisted area law enforcement solve 6,499 cases and arrest 4,744 individuals. The organization has paid $1,236,150 in rewards to anonymous tipsters, and seized $48,860,194 in illegal narcotics, and recovered $4,512,590 in property. On Oct. 4, the El Paso program was awarded the “Most Cases Cleared” award at the 34th Annual Texas Crime Stoppers Conference.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Crime Stoppers of El Paso will have a special luncheon ceremony to recognize community partners, news media and law enforcement for their role in making the last 45 years a success.

Any organization wishing to be a Crime Stoppers sponsor can send an email to partners@cselpaso.org.