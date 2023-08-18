EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso helps both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office distribute a weekly list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.
The Most Wanted list for the week of Aug. 18 is as follows:
El Paso Police Department
Miguel Torres: Age 35, 5-foot-11; weighs 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts. No bond.
Nathaniel Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 5-foot-11; weighs 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of building/criminal mischief equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. No bond.
Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5-foot-7; weighs 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: indecency with a child/sexual contact. No bond.
Ronnie Andres Gray: Age 31; 6-feet; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: unauthorized use of vehicle. $10,000 bond.
Daniel Barrientes: Age 44; 6-foot-1; weighs 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: assault causing bodily injury, two counts. $4,000 bond.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Victor Dennis: Age 45; 5-foot-10; weighs 208 pounds; bald and brown eyes. Charge: forgery-defrauding/harming elderly. $75,000 bond.
Carlos Eduardo Rios: Age 32; 5-foot-5; 125 pounds; brown hair and hazel eyes. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender. $50,000 bond.
Jesus Jose Casado: Age 33; 5-foot-6; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $80,000 bond.
Francisco Alvarez: Age 32; 5-foot-9; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: assault of family/household member with previous conviction. $100,000 bond.
Jessie Ramirez: Age 34; 5-foot-10; weighs 207 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony. $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.