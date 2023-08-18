EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso helps both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office distribute a weekly list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.

The Most Wanted list for the week of Aug. 18 is as follows:

Francisco Alvarez

Jesus Jose Casado

Victor Dennis

Jessie Ramirez

Carlos Eduardo Rios

Daniel Barrientes

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez

Ronnie Andres Gray

Nathaniel Anthony Martinez

Miguel Torres

El Paso Police Department

Miguel Torres: Age 35, 5-foot-11; weighs 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts. No bond.

Nathaniel Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 5-foot-11; weighs 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of building/criminal mischief equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. No bond.

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5-foot-7; weighs 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: indecency with a child/sexual contact. No bond.

Ronnie Andres Gray: Age 31; 6-feet; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: unauthorized use of vehicle. $10,000 bond.

Daniel Barrientes: Age 44; 6-foot-1; weighs 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: assault causing bodily injury, two counts. $4,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Victor Dennis: Age 45; 5-foot-10; weighs 208 pounds; bald and brown eyes. Charge: forgery-defrauding/harming elderly. $75,000 bond.

Carlos Eduardo Rios: Age 32; 5-foot-5; 125 pounds; brown hair and hazel eyes. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender. $50,000 bond.

Jesus Jose Casado: Age 33; 5-foot-6; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $80,000 bond.

Francisco Alvarez: Age 32; 5-foot-9; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: assault of family/household member with previous conviction. $100,000 bond.

Jessie Ramirez: Age 34; 5-foot-10; weighs 207 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony. $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.