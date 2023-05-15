EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a job that might not be on the top of your mind unless you need such services, but someone has to do it. KTSM spent the day with Biohazard Solutions crew that cleans crime scenes, hoarding, squatter homes and more.

Scott Wehrfritz has been in the industry for over five years and opened up his own cleanup service two years ago.

“People are living in conditions like these where it’s just feces, dead animals,” he said, describing the conditions he faces every day.

Some people call him to clean out a hoarding situation at a home or a squatter home – a property where people live illegally.

Sometimes it’s neighbors that call or family members.

But some of the most gruesome calls are the ones for crime scene cleanups.

“We’ve done some suicides or decompositions where people have died and they bled through the floorboards,” Wehrfritz said, explaining many times neighbors will be the first ones to notice a body decomposing and call them in.

Wehrfritz and his team are on call 24/7 and will get requests at all times of the day.

He recalled this Christmas Eve when he cleaned out a home that had flooded from a pipe bursting.

In a home they were cleaning on Monday, the Biohazard Solutions crew confronted a house full of feces and about 10 dead cats.

They also found two kittens that they will surrender to Animal Services, something that’s a common occurrence in their work.

However, he and his team say it’s rewarding when they see their clients’ faces.

“Sometimes we see things, we see conditions that kids are living, conditions where it’s just filled with trash and it is a bit emotional but the feeling of, at least we’re coming in and improving the situation. It makes me feel a lot better,” Wehrfritz said.

The furniture and items they find inside the house are often unsalvageable and end up in a landfill, but they still try to keep as much as they can out of it.

Wehrfritz said they recycle metal and donate furniture or things that can still be used.