EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in helping to solve a 20-year-old murder that happened on Christmas Eve.

The murder of 44-year-old businessman Fernando Martinez, who left behind a 4-year-old child, remains unsolved.

On Dec. 24, 2003, Martinez was at his Northeast El Paso business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titanic. Investigators learned that around 12 p.m., Martinez had visitors over. By the early afternoon, at 2 P.M., Martinez was found murdered. The investigation revealed that the murderer had shot Martinez in the upper torso. Martinez was from Artesia, New Mexico.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.