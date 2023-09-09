EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the Socorro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding who was involved in a shooting near a Socorro park that left four people injured earlier this week.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week,” courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

A little after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, officers from the Socorro Police Department responded to calls of shots being fired in the area of the Jardin de Flores Park.

Socorro Police found that the shooting had taken place at the 200 block of Scabiosa Dr., which is by the northern part of the park. The responding officers learned that four males had been shot. All four went to area hospitals with what were classified as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned from witnesses that vehicles fled the area after the shooting. At this time, the investigation continues and no additional details are available for public release. The Socorro Police Department urges anyone in the community with information on this shooting to come forward.

Anyone with any information on those involved in this shooting should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.