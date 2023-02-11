EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police want your help in finding the suspects who stole two travel trailers and a utility trailer.

It is this week’s Crime of the Week.

Suspect vehicle Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Suspect vehicle Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Suspect vehicle with Forest River Trailer Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Suspect vehicle with Premier Trailer Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Early Saturday morning, Jan. 7, two men are seen on security video arriving at a business at

5007 Trowbridge in a pickup truck. The men attached a trailer parked in front of the business to

their truck and then drove off.

On Thursday, January 26, the same truck went to the Extra Storage facility at 1631 Joe Battle. The suspects attached a 34-foot travel trailer and drove off. The trailer stolen is a 2022 Forest River Vibe.

Later that day, shortly before midnight, the suspects returned and stole a 31-foot travel trailer. The second trailer is a 2012 Premier trailer.

The truck used in these thefts is a tan, gold, or silver Ford F-350 Dually.



Anyone with any information on these thefts should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso

at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.