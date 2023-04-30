EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding a man who held up a Socorro, Texas, convenience store at gunpoint.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

At 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, a man approached the Circle K located at 10790 North Loop. The man is seen concealing his face near the gas pumps and makes his way inside the store.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Suspect in an armed robbery of a Socorro, Texas, convenience store on April 13, 2023.

Once inside, he threatend the store clerk with a handgun and demanded money from the store. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, thin build, with visible tattoos on both arms including a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a “W” on the front, gray short sleeve polo, gray pants with a black belt, and white shoes with black laces. The man may have been traveling in a red-colored older model four-door car similar to a Nissan Sentra or Toyota Corolla S.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.