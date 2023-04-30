EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding a man who held up a Socorro, Texas, convenience store at gunpoint.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

At 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, a man approached the Circle K located at 10790 North Loop.  The man is seen concealing his face near the gas pumps and makes his way inside the store. 

  • Suspect in an armed robbery of a Socorro, Texas, convenience store on April 13, 2023.

Once inside, he threatend the store clerk with a handgun and demanded money from the store. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The man is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, thin build, with visible tattoos on both arms including a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.  He was wearing a red baseball cap with a “W” on the front, gray short sleeve polo, gray pants with a black belt, and white shoes with black laces.  The man may have been traveling in a red-colored older model four-door car similar to a Nissan Sentra or Toyota Corolla S.    

Anyone with any information on the identity of this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.