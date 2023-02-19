EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding whoever is responsible for the fatal shooting of man along Interstate 10 in a suspected road rage incident back in September.

It is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:20 P.M., Israel Corral, age 32, was driving a gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East. Investigators believe Corral became involved in a road rage incident with another motorist.

During that road rage incident, the driver or occupant of another vehicle fired a gun at Corral, fatally wounding him. Corral’s vehicle came to rest on the on-ramp to Loop 375 from I-10 East. The incident may have begun near Hawkins and continued to the exit for Loop 375.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.