EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a man earlier this month along Interstate 10 in West El Paso.

It is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

On Friday, Feb. 10, at 8:37 P.M., 42-year-old Cesar David Rodriguez was crossing Interstate 10-West from north to south. As Rodriguez entered the roadway a vehicle traveling on the right lane of I-10 West struck him and fled, police said.

Rodriguez died at the scene. Investigators have found evidence suggesting that the vehicle involved is a maroon colored S.U.V. Investigators believe the vehicle could be a 2015 or 2016 Honda CRV and would have sustained some damage.

Anyone with any information on the driver responsible for the death of Cesar David Rodriguez should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.