EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are seeking your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a road rage incident that left a man dead in East El Paso.

It’s this week’s Crime of the Week.

On Feb. 18, 2021, 39-year old Jose Guzman was traveling with his family on Joe

Battle. Guzman became involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

Guzman exited Joe Battle and pulled into a parking lot at 1201 Bob Hope. The suspect also exited and pulled into the parking lot. Guzman exited his car and walked toward the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect accelerated his vehicle towards the victim, struck him and fled. Jose Guzman died

days later from his injuries. The suspect vehicle is a 4-door red or burgundy car and would have had damage to the front right side.

Anyone with any information on the murder of Jose Guzman should call Crime Stoppers of El

Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477( TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will

remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.