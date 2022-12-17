The suspect in a carjacking attempt Dec. 5 at the Stateline restaurant.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside it.

This is this week’s Crime of the Week.

On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated a carjacking in the Stateline restaurant’s parking lot in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

According to witnesses, a Hispanic male between 35 and 45 approached the victim sitting in her vehicle.

The suspect then entered the driver’s seat and drove away, in the victim’s vehicle, with the woman victim still in the car.

Next, the suspect pushed the victim out of the moving vehicle and rammed another car blocking the parking lot’s entrance.

Finally, the suspect abandoned the SUV and fled on foot. The suspect is described as having short black hair and a very neatly trimmed mustache and goatee. He wore dark tennis shoes, camouflage pants and a gray T-shirt with a black long-sleeve shirt underneath.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.