EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding a man who broke into a Lower Valley restaurant and stole the tip jar and cash drawer from the register.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, a man was seen walking in an alley between two businesses at a shopping center at 9001 Cashew.

Moments later, the man broke the glass front door to the Casabe Venezuelan Restaurant.

He stole a jar containing tips and then managed to open the register and stole the crash drawer.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as an Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s, 5-foot-7 in height and with a thin build.

He was seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a logo and a dark green hooded sweatshirt with a possible flag design on the front.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.